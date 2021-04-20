Texas lawmakers pass bills related to winter storm, allowing election judges to carry guns

With six weeks left in the Texas Legislative Session, lawmakers are passing dozens of bills.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers have just six weeks left to pass bills before the 87th Regular Session ends on May 31, 2021.

On Monday, members of the House and Senate passed dozens of bills.

Some of the bills the members of the House of Representatives initially passed are:

House Bill 14: Creating the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Security and Mapping Committee, which will map out the state's electricity supply chain, identify the critical infrastructure and come up with best practices to make sure Texas is ready for any extreme weather event

House Bill 1520: Grants securitization to natural gas distribution companies, giving them 30 years rather than 12 months to pay off exorbitant costs from Winter Storm Uri so customers won't get hit with high bills

House Bill 3648: Requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Railroad Commission to adopt rules and classify certain gas producers as critical infrastructure during an energy emergency

House Bill 530: Allows a presiding election judge, who has a license to carry, to conceal carry a handgun inside a polling location

Some of the bills passed by the Senate include:

Senate Bill 1055: Creates a criminal offense for hitting and injuring a pedestrian who is walking in a crosswalk

Senate Bill 1056: Creates a criminal offense for "swatting," the act of reporting false information to get an emergency response

Senate Bill 1063: Aims to get more public high school students to take the state-offered financial literacy course by making it an optional section of the required economics course

Senate Bill 1145: Bans the labeling of products made from plants or cell-curated proteins as meat

Senate Bill 1226: Allows brewpubs to conduct tastings and samplings

The House will resume Tuesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. and the Senate will resume Tuesday, April 20, at 1 p.m.



