AUSTIN, Texas — Advocates against sexual assault highlighted legislation on Monday aimed at making a greater commitment to sexual assault survivors and programs across the Lone Star State.

"Senator Watson's SB 585 sets up protocols for schools to follow that are survivor-centered and ensure survivors are treated appropriately," one advocate said at a Monday press conference. "This bill is a step in the right direction to give survivors their voices back and I thank Senator Watson for filing it."

Sen. Watson said in a press release that sexual assault survivors and their advocates have done a tremendous job raising awareness about the issue, particularly over the last two years.

“Their courage and hard work has given the Texas Legislature a unique opportunity to pass some much-needed reforms this session,” Watson said.

The nearly two dozen bills introduced also include proposals to increase funding for rape crisis centers, continue funding of rape kit testing, update the definition of consent to cover gaps when consent is lacking, and improve access to sexual assault nurse examiners care in rural communities.

