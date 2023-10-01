Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences

In 2021, several members of the House broke quorum and fled to Washington, D.C., over a controversial elections bill.

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4.

A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.

Under the amendment, House members who are absent during the session without permission can face fines and other punishments.

This comes after dozens of Texas Democrats left the state back in 2021 to block their Republican colleagues from passing controversial legislation related to voting.

They ended up staying away from the Capitol for several weeks.

