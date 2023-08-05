Texas House votes to expel Rep. Bryan Slaton over inappropriate relationship with aide

Slaton is now the first Texas House member to be expelled since 1927.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in nearly 100 years, the Texas House of Representatives has voted to expel one of its members.

On Tuesday, May 9, the House voted unanimously to expel State Rep. Bryan Slaton. This comes after the House Committee on General Investigating recently determined that Slaton violated multiple rules by having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 19-year-old woman on his staff.

Ahead of the vote on Tuesday afternoon, the same House committee outlined the complaints against Slaton and brought forth the resolution to expel him. Shortly after, the House decided to expel Slaton.

All 147 members present at the time of the vote were in favor of expulsion. Slaton himself was not present, State Rep. Carl Sherman had an excused absence and State Rep. Yvonne Davis was not present for the vote.

The day before the vote, on Monday, May 8, Slaton resigned from the House.

Minutes after the vote, House Speaker Dade Phelan ordered Slaton's removal from the floor and the removal of his name from his desk and from the House board.

Slaton is now the first state representative expelled from the House since 1927.

"Expulsion of a member of this body is a rare and serious action. Mr. Slaton's predatory behavior merits such a consequence," Phelan said Tuesday. "I am proud of my colleagues for holding each of us accountable. I hope the action we've taken here today sends a message that sexual harassment and inappropriate activities in the workplace will not be condoned, and they are unacceptable."

Phelan also said he hopes that this action serves as a reminder that "it only takes one voice to make a difference."

"I thank those who came forward, those who cooperated with the investigation," Phelan said. "The Texas House, and all those who serve in this body, owe you a debt of gratitude."

Ahead of the vote, Andrew Murr – chair of the Committee on General Investigating – provided House members with a memo with information about House Resolution 1542, calling for Slaton's expulsion, including why the committee believed an expulsion was still necessary given Slaton's resignation.

The memo stated that an article of the Texas Constitution states that resigned members can continue to qualify for mileage reimbursements and per diem expenses, continue to serves a members of House committees and continue to receive a salary.

"A resigned member remains a 'holdover' in office, meaning that member still receives benefits of office, until a successor is qualified. According, expulsion is the only method to immediately end a member's service in the Legislature," the memo states.

On Monday, the House added an amendment to House Bill 2779 to bar an expelled member from receiving retirement payments.

Slaton has been among the state's most socially conservative representatives. According to a report from The Texas Tribune, he "has been one of the loudest voices this session for cracking down on drag shows and decrying drag artists as 'groomers' who want to sexualize kids."