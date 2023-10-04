Texas House bill looks to ban tobacco products, e-cigarettes from college campuses

In Texas, it is already against the law to sell tobacco and vape products to anyone under the age of 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Legislature could ban all tobacco products on college campuses across the state.

In Texas, it is already against the law to sell tobacco and vape products to anyone under the age of 21. In Austin, specifically, smoking is also banned in public spaces such as city buildings, workplaces and restaurants, to list a few.

Up for discussion in the House Committee on Higher Education was House Bill 3124, authored by Rep. Dr. Suleman Lalani.

If passed, cigarettes, e-cigarettes and smokable tobacco products would be banned on all college and university campuses in Texas. E-cigarettes, especially, have grown in popularity over the past decade among minors and others under the age of 21.

The House committee listened to a few witnesses who testified in favor of the bill. All had similar sentiments to share regarding the consequences of smoking.

"Most life-long tobacco users start before the age of 26, and a lot of those consequences like heart-disease, stroke, lung disease, cancer are not going to be apparent till many years later," said Alec Puente with the American Heart Association. "We also know that students who smoke are more likely to report difficulty in concentration, lower academic performance and decreased engagement in extracurricular activities."

While we've long known the health risks of smoking cigarettes, many people believe e-cigarettes to be a healthier option. But e-cigarettes have been found to have known carcinogens, and many labeled as nicotine-free actually contain nicotine.

Tobacco products can cause respiratory illnesses, breathing difficulty and negative affects on stress and concentration.

No one testified against HB 3124.

The bill was left pending in committee.

