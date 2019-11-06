AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign legislation that will reform school finances, reduce property taxes and put more money into teachers' pockets.

House Bill 3 is expected to inject more than $11.5 billion into the public school finance system by dedicating more state funding for schools, creating an incentive pay program for teachers and adding career, college and military readiness bonuses for school districts. The bill is also expected to fund full-day Pre-K for low-income students.

RELATED: Texas House, Senate pass school finance bill mandating teacher raises and cutting taxes

Additionally, the bill buys down property tax rates ($5 billion in property tax reductions) and places a 2.5% property tax cap on school districts starting in 2021.

RELATED: Austin ISD analyzing school finance bill as budget vote nears

Abbott will be joined by members of the Texas legislature, superintendents, teachers and stakeholders during the bill signing ceremony at the Parmer Lane Elementary School. It will begin at 11 a.m.

