TEXAS, USA — Good news for beer drinkers in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the "beer-to-go" bill on Saturday.

House Bill 1545 will allow craft breweries to sell beer-to-go in Texas. It also extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and reduces burdensome regulations on the beer and wine industry.

The Texas Senate passed HB 1545 back in May with the "beer-to-go" amendment intact. That vote came after trade associations representing Texas craft brewers, distributors and wholesalers had reached an agreement that will allow consumers to purchase one case of beer to-go per day, rather than the two allowed under the original stakeholder agreement between craft brewers and distributors.

HB 1545 will allow Texas breweries to sell packaged beer to customers from the brewery and test out certain beers before sending them out to wholesalers.

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin) originally filed the beer-to-go bill (HB 672) and successfully amended HB 1545.

"Beer to-go is one of the most widely popular policies that the Texas Legislature has ever seen, but the journey that it took to get here was difficult and uncertain," Rep. Rodriguez said. "Beer to-go's passage is a huge win for Texas small businesses and consumers over politically powerful special interest groups. It's not every day that the underdog scores a victory here in the State Capitol."

Abbott is expected to sign the bill at Austin Beerworks Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

