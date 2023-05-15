Gov. Greg Abbott signs electric vehicle tax into law

Senate Bill 505 requires electric vehicle owners to pay $400 to register a new electric vehicle, on top of other fees. Renewing registration will cost $200.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an electric vehicle tax into law.

Senate Bill 505 requires electric vehicle owners to pay $400 to register a new electric vehicle, on top of other fees. Renewing registration will cost $200.

The new tax does not apply to electric motorcycles, mopeds or autocycles.

The fee is intended to ensure that electric vehicle owners pay their fare share toward highway costs, which are usually covered by a 20 cent-per-gallon gas tax paid by owners of gas-fueled and hybrid vehicles.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Texas has nearly 200,000 electric vehicles in the state. More than 30,000 new electric vehicles have been added to the roads just this year.

The report states that the average owner of a gas-fueled vehicle pays approximately $130 in state gas taxes per year. Both that tax and the new electric vehicle tax are dedicated to the state highway fund, though some revenue is also diverted to schools, according to the report.

The report states that the new electric vehicle tax will funnel at least $38 million in new money to the state highway fund, while gas and diesel taxes will generate an estimated $3.8 billion in revenue for Texas in 2024.

The new electric vehicle tax goes into effect on Sept. 1.