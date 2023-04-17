Building to be dedicated to Barbara Jordan in the Texas Capitol Complex

This is the first-ever State building to be named after a Black woman.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, a new building on the Texas Capitol grounds will be dedicated to Barbara Jordan - the first-ever State building to be named after a Black woman.

At 4 p.m. on April 17, the new 12-story building will be unveiled to guests and attendees. The building honors the legacy held by Jordan, the first Black woman to ever be elected to Congress from the South. Jordan held three terms in Congress on the Judiciary Committee and Committee on Government Operations, and before that practiced law and worked on former President John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign.

While working in the Texas Senate, Jordan helped create the first-ever minimum wage law in the State, antidiscrimination clauses in business contracts and the Texas fair employment practices commissions.

Additionally, the Houston native sought to serve those in her hometown that resided in redrawn districts to enact change within the system that was in place.

Jordan died on Jan. 17, 1996, of pneumonia from a complication with leukemia. During her career, Jordan was in Congress for six years and does not have any specific legislation with her byline, but instead left a large impression on legislation and within the culture of Austin.

"Newspapers across the country published extensive obituaries that celebrated her oratory, her defense of the Constitution, and the role she played in inspiring generations of minority women in politics," Jordan's biography read.

The dedication event will be emceed by KVUE's Political Reporter Ashley Goudeau at 1601 Congress Avenue.

