Bill would give Texans more control over their personal information

Lawmakers say the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act would give Texans control over companies trying to sell their data.

AUSTIN, Texas — Each time you go online, companies are collecting your personal information – from your birthday to your address – and that information can get sold to just about anyone, including people who want to hurt others.

With just two-and-a-half months left in the Texas legislative session, committees are starting to take up priority bills.

One of Speaker of the House Dade Phelan's top priorities was heard in committee. The bill, called the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act, would give Texans control over the personal information companies track and sometimes sell online.

The author of the bill, Southlake Republican Giovanni Capriglione, laid out the bill to the House Committee on Business and Industry. He told the story of Amy Boyer.

In 1999, the 20-year-old New Hampshire woman was shot to death by a former high school classmate while leaving work. He paid a website called Docusearch Inc. about $150 to get her private information, including her work address. Capriglione said the federal government has not addressed the danger, so he wants to protect Texans.

"You would have to basically consent to a lot of that information being collected. You'd have the right to review what information is being collected about you, the right to correct the information. If you think that something's wrong, you can go in and change it. You can delete the information if you don't want that particular business to have it anymore," Capriglione said.

Boyer's parents sued Docusearch. Their attorney, David Gottesman, said Boyer's "privacy" was invaded.

"When it was found out that the individual who sought the information also had a history with keeping guns and ammunition in his home, people were asking questions as to, 'Why didn't someone know something about this? Why didn't someone check who was requesting the information?'" Gottesman said.

Under this bill, if a consumer believes their rights have been violated, they can go directly to the corporation or the Attorney General's Office and file a complaint. The legislation would allow the Attorney General to investigate companies that breach contracts with customers. Those companies would have to pay civil fines of up to $7,500. The bill was left pending, so the committee still has to decide whether it will advance the bill to the full house for a vote.

