Report: Texas bill to increase transparency in public records in limbo despite passing

The bill would close a loophole in state law that allows officials to withhold law enforcement records if no one was convicted in a case.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that would increase transparency in the state's public records law still hasn't been signed in the Senate, leaving it in legislative limbo, according to a report by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica.

If signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, House Bill 30 would close a loophole in state law that allows officials to withhold or heavily redact law enforcement records if no one was convicted or has received probation.

According to the report, the law was "designed to protect people who are accused of unsubstantiated criminal activity, but some government agencies have instead used it to withhold information in situations where suspects die in police custody or are killed by law enforcement."

Both the House and Senate passed HB 30 in the last days of the regular legislative session. It received the necessary signatures in the House, including that of Speaker Dade Phelan, who has publicly voiced support for the bill.

HB 30 was then sent to the Senate so that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick could sign off on it – but that hasn't happened, according to the report.

And because the bill hasn't been signed by Patrick, it hasn't been sent to Abbott for either veto or approval. According to the report, the Texas Constitution requires the presiding officer of each chamber to sign all bills and joint resolutions.

Neither Patrick’s nor Abbott’s offices responded to a request for comment from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica.

