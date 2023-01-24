Bill that includes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history presented at State Capitol

Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher, authored House Bill 1548.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday kicked off a busy day at the Texas State Capitol with Texas Rep. James Talarico advocating for the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history.

Talarico held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to discuss House Bill 1548, which would increase teacher pay by $15,000.

KVUE's Natalie Haddad was at the Capitol and tweeted out Talarico's plan for teachers. If passed, his bill would raise the minimum teacher pay to $48,660 for zero years experience and raise the average teacher pay to $73,887.

"This moment demands bold action and that’s what our state is known for," Talarico said. "House Bill 1548 would be the biggest teacher pay raise in Texas history. In Texas, we go big or we go home. Let’s go big on teacher pay."





Here’s the breakdown of @jamestalarico’s bill to raise teacher pay. @GinaForAustin, joining Talarico, said:



“Do we give a damn to invest and do right by our kids, do right by our schools?”



His proposal states, "Texas is currently sitting on $47 billion worth of unused state funds. We can give every Texas teacher a $15,000 raise and still have HALF of the surplus left over."

It also states, "Teacher quality is the #1 most important factor influencing student success. Raising teacher pay to recruit and retain the best and brightest educators is the best investment we can make for our state."

This isn't the first time Talarico has presented a bill to raise teacher pay across Texas. In March 2021, he filed House Bill 3580, which aimed to set the minimum salary at $70,000, with an adjustment for inflation and an increase over time.

Before Talarico was elected into the Texas House of Representatives, he served as a public school teacher and as the executive director for a nonprofit that provides technology to students.