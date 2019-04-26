AUSTIN, Texas — Each day the Texas Legislature meets, lawmakers usually spend the first 30 minutes to an hour passing resolutions to recognize people or occasions.

That was the case Thursday, but State Representative Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park) did more than simply recognize April as "Autism Awareness Month" in Texas. He spoke, for the first time publicly, about being on the spectrum himself.

RELATED: 'I'm not less': They have autism, and the video games they develop are hitting it big

"For some, life with this condition is measurably difficult if not seemingly impossible," Rep. Cain said. "Yet for others, being on the spectrum is not necessarily a barrier to leading a productive and successful life. In fact, being on the autism spectrum can be a valuable part of our identity. I say 'our identity' because I too am one of the millions of Americans on the autism spectrum."

RELATED: 'Brought me to tears': Mom moved when skateboarders befriend son with autism

Rep. Cain revealed he has Asperger's Syndrome.

"The unfortunate reality is that autism never takes a day off. It has no cure. As far as we know, we can't make it go away. Instead, our focus should be on maximizing the potential and improving the quality of life for every person on the spectrum. That starts with raising awareness, of having an honest conversation about our own experiences," he said.

RELATED: Round Rock center helping children with autism and their communication skills

Rep. Cain, who is an attorney, said he was partly inspired to open up about his diagnosis because earlier this session Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen revealed he was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows skateboarder barreling into busy Austin intersection

Deputy made missteps before he was shot, district attorney says

Volunteers find hundreds of dead animals in Galveston