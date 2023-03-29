Central Texas school districts push back on voucher bills

Lockhart ISD trustees approved a resolution to call on the legislature to reject any kind of voucher program.

AUSTIN, Texas — A big topic at the Texas Capitol this spring has been the idea of school vouchers.

Lawmakers are considering a number of bills that would create state-funded programs to help kids attend private schools.

Senate Bill 8 would divert taxpayer funds for public schools to private schools in the form of “education savings accounts” of up to $8,000 per family per student.

Now, we're starting to see more pushback among elected officials in local school districts. Opponents have said these programs will hurt an already-depleted public school system by directing money away from public schools.

At their board meeting this week, Lockhart ISD trustees approved a resolution to call on the Legislature to reject any kind of voucher program.

“No matter what any politician says, any funding sent to places outside of traditional public schools takes away funding and prioritizes other systems,” Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “We have a responsibility to advocate for the education of our children and the future of our great state. We cannot afford to let our educational system fall behind or fail to meet the needs of our students.”

Lockhart ISD said traditional public school districts are the only school systems that accept every student and adhere to certain state-mandated academic and financial accountability standards. The district said it believes a taxpayer-funded voucher program would reduce the amount of state funds available for all schools and harm rural Texas communities like Lockhart, where families have few, if any, private school options.

“By releasing this resolution, we hope that the Texas Legislature will hear that Texans stand firmly in support of our public schools,” Lockhart ISD Board President Michael Wright said. “The future of Lockhart ISD’s students, and students across Texas, depends on our representatives listening to the constituents they were elected to serve.”

Supporters, including Gov. Greg Abbott, say this is about letting parents choose where their kids get an education and protecting them from indoctrination.

“Our children are being taught a radical woke agenda,” Gov. Abbott told supporters.

Hays CISD's superintendent also spoke about these proposals during a school board meeting this week, saying this wouldn't increase parental choice at all.

"They only want who they want, and so if this $8,000 is passed, what they plan on is just adding $8,000 to their standing tuition, and then they still get the same people," said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

The Senate education committee signed off on SB 8 on Tuesday. Next it heads to the full Senate for a vote.