AUSTIN, Texas — February 14 will mark a grim day in American history. It's the one year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

One day before that anniversary, about 600 people from across Texas with the group "Moms Demand Action" gathered at the Capitol to talk with lawmakers about passing a red flag law.

Moms Demand Action is now part of 'Everytown for Gun Safety,' a growing, well-funded organization advocating for gun regulations.

A red flag law allows a judge to temporarily prohibit someone from having access to guns if they are determined to be a significant danger to themselves or someone else.

After the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, state lawmakers started discussing the possibility of passing a law like this. But as of late, the conversation at the Capitol has shifted to "hardening schools" or taking action so schools aren't soft targets for shooters.

But members of Moms Demand Action say that's not enough.

"When you have nearly 100 lives a day — and those numbers are increasing — dying from gun violence, it is a public safety issue as well as a public health issue," Diana Earl, whose son was shot and killed in Austin in 2016, said. "And we just want to create dialogue because we both, both sides want safety."

The group also talked to lawmakers about what bills they don't want passed, including several bills that have been filed that would allow teachers to carry guns and expand school marshal programs. The group is also against a bill that would allow people to carry guns without permits.