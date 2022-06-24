Joint Texas House committee hearing on mass shootings ends after 16 hours

The Youth Health and Safety and Homeland Security and Public Safety committees hosted a joint hearing that didn't wrap up until early Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some lawmakers in the Texas House had a very late night.

The Youth Health and Safety and Homeland Security and Public Safety committees hosted a joint hearing at the Texas Capitol that started at 10 a.m. Thursday and didn't wrap up until 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Members of the committees heard testimonies from law enforcement and advocacy groups who urged lawmakers to pass some kind of gun legislation. Several ideas were proposed, including raising the age to buy certain weapons to 21, expanding background checks and red flag laws.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, 14 hours into the hearing, things got tense as some committee members debated the accuracy of gun death data and if new legislation is necessary.

The committees are investigating solutions after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The committees can only issue recommendations and use the information that they gather to draft legislation to file in the regular legislative session, which starts in January.

