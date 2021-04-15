Javier Ambler Law passes Texas House; now on its way to Senate for vote

House Bill 54 passed the Texas House April 15 110-34, making it one step closer to becoming law in the state.

The proposed Javier Ambler Law, which bans reality TV shows from partnering with Texas law enforcement, has passed the Texas House of Representatives.

House Bill 54 passed the Texas House on April 15 110-34, making it one step closer to becoming law in the state. The bill is now on its way to the Texas Senate for a vote.

State Rep. James Talarico put the proposal forward after the KVUE Defenders last year first revealed the details of Ambler's death after an encounter with Williamson County deputies.

Ambler died almost exactly two years ago. Williamson County deputies began chasing him after he failed to dim his headlights, touching off a pursuit that ended in North Austin.

Deputies used Tasers on him as he shouted that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. This all happened while crews from the now-canceled show "Live PD" filmed.

Now, Talarico's proposal would ban entertainment shows like "Live PD" from partnering with Texas law enforcement. He and other lawmakers believe that such partnerships cause officers to perform for the cameras instead of doing sound police work.

The George Floyd Act, which would bring multiple reforms to law enforcement, is also up for consideration in Texas Legislature.