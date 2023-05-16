Texas Senate advances bill that would expand state authority, shrink local control

Some local organizations and elected officials have criticized HB 2127, saying it strips away existing worker protections.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Monday advanced a bill to prevent cities and counties from passing or enforcing any local policy that exceeds minimum requirements set by state laws.

If House Bill 2127 is signed into law, cities and counties would no longer be able to adopt or enforce ordinances or orders designed to protect residents from drought conditions, overgrown lots, dangerous animals, predatory lending businesses, controlled burns and local sporting events. The bill would also nullify some rules made to protect workers.

The bill's language states that its intention is to "provide statewide consistency" by returning sovereign regulatory powers to the State. But some local organizations and elected officials have criticized HB 2127.

The Texas AFL-CIO, a state labor federation, slammed the Senate's move in a press release on Monday. The group said in part the bill would "destroy ordinances and rules and prevent future ones on worker rights, workplace safety, consumer protection, and much more."

Rick Levy, president of AFL-CIO, added that he believes eliminating local ordinances like safety training and rest breaks for construction workers is "not only cruel but dangerous."

"There are so few protections for workers in this state," Levy said. “We are the deadliest state to work in. The Legislature has no business actively stripping away what protections we have and further threatening our health and safety.”

If Gov. Greg Abbott signs HB 2127, it will take effect on Sept. 1.

