Texas Senate bill would ban camping in public spaces

The bill, introduced by a senator from Lakeway, comes as Austin is working to develop updates to its strategy to address homelessness.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Senate Committee on Local Control will hear Senate Bill 987 which would establish a statewide public camping ban and impose fines and penalties for camping in a public place.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a Republican from Lakeway just outside of Austin.

The discussion comes as Austin leaders have been meeting in a summit to develop a new strategy to address the area's homeless struggles. Also, in May, Austin voters will decide if they want to reinstate the city's orders regarding a public camping ban and panhandling.

On Monday, Mayor Steve Adler released a statement against Sen. Buckingham's bill:

Senate Bill 987’s camping ban doesn’t do anything to get people out of tents and off our streets. All SB 987 does is impose possible jail and fines for those without homes. At best, it will force those without shelter to hide and that’s even less safe. This bill, like Proposition B, offers no help and no solution. We can and must do better to get people out of tents, not merely to move their tents out of sight. SB 987 is not the answer.

Let’s not hide people; let’s house them. We can’t go back to the failed policies of the past that we know don’t work, like threatening jail and fines to make people move – when there’s nowhere for those people to move to. Instead, let’s commit to house all our neighbors."

