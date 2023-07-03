State Sen. Blanco introduces HEAL Texans Act to tackle health care access crisis

The bill will "expand patient access to quality, local health care." It will also address the health care workforce shortage.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new bill introduced to the Texas Legislature would help address workforce shortages in health care.

Senate Bill 1700, also known as the Healthcare Expanded and Accessed Locally for Texans Act (HEAL Texans Act) was introduced by State Sen. César J. Blanco.

The HEAL Texans Act will "expand patient access to quality, local health care by removing barriers placed on highly trained and experienced advanced practice registered nurses [APRNs], like nurse practitioners."

“We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to dealing with our current health care access and workforce crisis. In the 26 states that have removed these barriers on nurse practitioners, they have reported improved access to care, more options in the health care market, more affordable health care, better health care outcomes and a more efficient health care system for all patients," said Blanco.

According to a current study, only 8% of physicians are going into primary care compared to approximately 72.6% of nurse practitioners. The data also showed that more nurse practitioners are likely to work in rural and other underserved areas than other providers.

“If you live in one of the state’s many underserved counties and need care, you have only two options: a long trip to find a provider or go without care. Texas can and must do better," said Blanco. "The HEAL Texans Act will eliminate barriers to care, expand local options across the state, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and most importantly, put patients first."

A report by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) showed that 90% of Texas is considered to be in a profession shortage area, which impacts more than 7.5 million people. Half of the state's population, 15 million, live in mental health professional shortage areas.

“Nurse practitioners would continue practicing the same way they already do, just without the administrative and financial barriers that are hampering their ability to provide care to people where they need it the most. The HEAL Texans Act will give Texans access and options to the quality health care they deserve,” said Blanco.

The Texas Nurse Practitioners (TNP) released the following statement regarding the HEAL Texans Act:

"We applaud the bold, common-sense leadership of Senator Blanco for introducing this important bill to help make healthcare access significantly more available in Texas’ rural and underserved areas. Removing outdated regulations will allow highly skilled nurse practitioners to step into our state’s health care shortage areas and provide much-needed care to more Texans. Twenty-six other states, all branches of the US Military and the VA already allow nurse practitioners to practice to the full extent of their training and licensing. It’s time Texas did the same.”