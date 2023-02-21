Distracted driving victims, AAA Texas advocate for hands-free cellphone bill

The "Allie's Way Act" is named for 2-year-old girl Allie White, who was hit and killed by a distracted driver in Round Rock in 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new bill filed in the Texas Legislature aims to require drivers to put down their phones and use them in a hands-free manner.

The bill – Senate Bill 41 or the "Allie's Way Act" – was the subject of a rally on the Texas State Capitol's lawn Tuesday afternoon. Representatives for AAA Texas, high school teens and distracted driving victims rallied to call for the passing of SB 41.

The "Allie's Way Act" is named for 2-year-old Allie White, who was hit and killed by a distracted driver in Round Rock, Texas, in 2019.

The bill states:

"'Hands-free device' means speakerphone capability, a telephone attachment, or another function or other piece of equipment, regardless of whether permanently installed in or on a wireless communication device or in a motor vehicle, that allows use of the wireless communication device without use of either of the operator's hands, except to activate or deactivate a function of the wireless communication device or hands-free device with a swipe or tap of the operator's finger. The term includes voice-operated technology and a push-to-talk function."

The National Institutes of Health published an article about hand-held electronic device bans and found that such bans are associated with fewer driver deaths. According to a recent survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 79% of drivers supported a hands-free cellphone law. Out of those who approved a law, 93% considered drivers who were texting, emailing and reading on their cellphones to be "'very" or "extremely" dangerous.

“We encourage all Texans to contact their local legislators in support of SB 41, the Allie’s Way Act,” AAA Texas Spokesperson Kara Thorp said. “It’s time to stop the unnecessary and completely preventable death and injury caused by distracted driving.”

Below are tips from AAA Texas to keep drivers safe and eliminate distracted driving:

Put mobile devices away

When using a navigation system, program destination before driving

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb

If you have to make a call or text, pull over and stop first

As a passenger to help with navigation, making a call or sending a message

Avoid calling or texting people while driving

Speak up if a driver seems distracted

Pedestrians and bicyclists should never call, text or play games and be aware of their surroundings

For more information about Allie White, visit alliewaysaves.org.