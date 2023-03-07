Texas State Sen. Gutierrez to introduce more gun safety legislation

This new addition will focus on "banning kid killer bullets, ensuring safe gun storage and closing gun show loopholes."

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez will announce another round of gun legislation aimed at "reducing gun deaths."

In a news release, Gutierrez's office stated that he will be speaking at the Capitol to introduce another bills package. This is Gutierrez's fourth set of bills filed in response to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

These newest bills will focus on "banning kid killer bullets, ensuring safe gun storage and closing gun show loopholes," Gutierrez's office said.

Gutierrez will be speaking alongside family members of Robb Elementary School shooting victims at 2 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed on the Texas Senate video page.

Throughout this legislative session, Gutierrez has announced several other bills filed in response to the Uvalde shooting.

On Jan. 24 – eight months to the day since the Uvalde shooting – Gutierrez announced several filed bills and resolutions aimed at increasing accountability.

Among those were a bill that would allow anyone injured in the Uvalde shooting to sue the State of Texas and any of its agencies. Another would end qualified immunity for peace officers, which would allow individuals harmed by officers' actions to hold them liable for damages.

Another resolution would urge the U.S. Congress to repeal a law that shields gun manufacturers and distributors from liability. Another bill would create a permanent compensation fund for victims of school violence.

In early February, Gutierrez announced his second round of bills, which aim to increase school safety, improve emergency response protocols between state and local public safety utilities, fix radio interoperability in rural counties and create a monument to mass shooting victims in the Texas State Cemetery.

A week later, Gutierrez announced his third round of bills to address purchasing age requirements, a bulk ammunition database and the safekeeping of firearms.