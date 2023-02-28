Gun safety advocates will rally at the Texas State Capitol

State leaders, Uvalde survivors and gun safety advocates will rally at the State Capitol to ask local lawmakers to address the gun violence epidemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — After recent mass shooting across the country and in Texas, gun safety advocates are demanding change from State legislatures.

At 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, state leaders, Uvalde survivors and gun safety advocates will rally at the State Capitol to ask local lawmakers to address the gun violence epidemic.

"We're just expecting this session that we're gonna have a fair and honest conversations," said Nicole Golden, Texas Gun Sense executive director. "And that means holding hearings. On some of the bills this last session when lawmakers declined to do that ... since then, we've experienced escalating rates of gun violence. We're gonna ask this time - hold a hearing."

Some of the bills filed this session include raising the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. Gov. Greg Abbott has previously called such bills "unconstitutional," citing cases decided across the country that blocked similar efforts in other states.

Other bills filed include strengthening background checks for people wanting to buy firearms. Additionally, there is a push for an "extreme risk protection order," also known as a "red flag law." This law would take firearms away from people that are deemed "dangerous."

Advocates are hopeful for this session to pass some of these suggested bills. The new House Select Committee on Community Safety was created just last week to take a close look at firearm-related proposals this legislative session.

"I really hope that those conversations are taken seriously," added Golden. "And that leadership will move that legislation forward, finally. It's way past time."

After the rally at the Capitol's steps, advocates will be talking to lawmakers in their offices to discuss the changes they hope to see.

