AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed dozens of bills he is describing as "good bills gone bad." He vetoed 58 bills ahead of the Sunday deadline at midnight.

Altogether, the Texas governor issued 58 vetoes in 2019, compared to 44 in his first session, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Abbott reportedly said each bill was well-intended but was either unnecessary, intrusive or could have unintended consequences.

Here's a look at some of the bills he vetoed:

House Bill 448

This bill that got the boot would have required children under two years old to be in rear-facing car seats. HB 448 would have penalized drivers who didn't follow the new guidelines.

In his veto, Abbott said the bill was an "unnecessary invasion of parental rights and an unfortunate example of over-criminalization."

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes bill requiring children under 2 to ride in rear-facing car seats

House Bill 3490

HB 3490 would have made it a crime to use social media platforms to bully and harass someone. In addition, there would have been higher penalties if it is intended to cause a minor to commit suicide or inflict self-harm.

House Bill 1771

This bill would have prevented children under the age of 17 from being arrested for prostitution. Abbott said the bill, "may provide a perverse incentive for traffickers to use underage prostitutes, knowing they cannot be arrested for engaging in prostitution," the Statesman reported.

House Bill 455

HB 445 would have required the Texas Education Association to develop model recess policies to maximize outdoor activities.

House Bill 929

After passing in the House and Senate, this bill would have required a magistrate to inform people within 48 hours of their arrest about how a guilty plea could affect their enlistment or status in the U.S. armed forces.

HCR 86

This measure would have made the owie knife the official knife of Texas. Abbott said he vetoed it because it incorrectly identified the location of where Jim Bowie's "Sandbar Fight" was.

For more information on the Texas Legislature, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'If you hurt her, I'll kill you.' Austin's El Arroyo chimes in on Whataburger acquisition

Man critically injured after diving headfirst into shallow water at Bull Creek Greenbelt

Man shows up to Austin airport to find out his airline doesn't operate there anymore