A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas law that requires people contracting with the state to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel.

The judge ruled that the law, House Bill 89 (HB89), which went into effect in 2017, violates First Amendment protections against government intrusion into political speech and expression.

It's a victory for Bahia Amawi, a speech pathologist with the Pflugerville Independent School District. Amawi's contract was terminated after she refused to sign a document under Texas law stating she wouldn't boycott Israel.

Amawi said she participates in the boycott movement as an advocate for Palestinian human rights.

RELATED: Pflugerville educator sues Texas over anti-boycotting law

The ACLU of Texas was in favor of the judge's decision.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for the free speech rights of all Texans,” said Tommy Buser-Clancy, staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, who argued the motion to block the law in court. “The right to boycott is deeply ingrained in American tradition, from our nation’s founding to today. The state cannot dictate the views of its own citizens on the Israel/Palestine conflict – or any issue – by preventing them from exercising their First Amendment right to boycott.”

A copy of the decision can be found below:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Volunteers reportedly find hundreds of dead animals in Galveston

Former Williamson County District Attorney Jana Duty found dead

Man shot outside an Austin Applebee's, police seeking suspect

Texas House moves to allow Sunday beer and wine sales starting at 10 a.m.