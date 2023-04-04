Education advocates call for increase funding for Texas public schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Public education advocates held a press conference at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, discussing the need for increased public education funding.
Advocates want lawmakers to use the state's $32 billion budget surplus to increase funding for public schools, including pay raises for teachers.
A superintendent for Ingram ISD, near Fredericksburg, said more money for public schools reinforces the State's commitment to students and teachers.
"Let me tell you what a $50 increase in a basic allotment would do in our school district – it would produce $57,000. That falls short of paying for one of the salaries for one of our teachers. It's about 88% of one teacher. We need more money. We've done right by you. We've done right by our tax dollars, but we're asking – please do what's right by kids," said Dr. Mindy Curran, Ingram ISD assistant superintendent.
Tuesday's push from public school advocates comes as the House is set to vote on their appropriations bill, including the State's budget, on Thursday.