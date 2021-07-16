Critical race theory bill SB3 passes in Texas Senate by 18-4 vote

Texas senators listened to hours of public comment on Thursday, mostly from people against the bill.

AUSTIN, Texas — By a vote of 18-4, the Texas Senate on Friday voted to pass a bill banning critical race theory in Texas schools.

Senate Bill 3 now heads to a stalled Texas House, where a quorum has remained broken for days after House Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., on Monday to advocate for federal legislation in response to "election integrity" bills moving through the special session.

Friday's vote comes after the Senate Committee on State Affairs on Thursday voted to send the bill to the Senate for a full vote. Texas senators listened to hours of public comment on Thursday, mostly from people against the bill.

Amid the regular session earlier this year, lawmakers passed a House bill on critical race theory, which included several amendments that required a diverse group of literature on race to be taught. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed that bill into law. This session, Abbott wants lawmakers to change it back to the original bill, which is why it's back in discussion in the special session.

Opponents of the bill say it will limit what's taught in Texas public schools and whitewash history. Meanwhile, supporters of the bill believe teachers should teach the basics and not choose sides.