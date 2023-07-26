Booksellers sue the State of Texas over a new law that could remove books with sexual references

The plaintiffs claim the law is too vague, worrying that it could hamstring their businesses.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers in the Texas Capitol recently passed H.B. 900 , a bill that will require book vendors to assign ratings to books based on the presence of depictions or references to sex.

The bill is scheduled to goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Valerie Koehler owns Blue Willow Bookshop in Houston, and she is gravely nervous over what impacts the new legislation may cause on her business.

"It could easily put our business out of business by having to spend the time - which is money - to rate these books. This whole idea of not just explicit sexual content, but sexual content or some sort of relevant content, we don't know it. You know, we don't know, what's that supposed to mean, is that two 15-year-olds kissing," Koehler said.

That's why Koehler teamed with BookPeople in Austin and national bookseller associations in filing a suit this week over the new law. Both bookstores' CEOs said the amount of books they'd have to rate is too many.

Cindi Castilla who leads the conservative think tank Texas Eagle Forum, pushed back against those claims, believing vendors must have an understanding of the products they are offering.

"They should be cautious what they're putting in front of other people's children, and that's the problem. It's other people's children that are having access to these books, not their own," Castilla said.

Sam Williams is the parent of a 4-year-old son in Llano County who recently decided to homeschool his child because of recent politics.

"Sex is something that humans are going to face kind of inevitably in some way or another, so to be informed about it and learn about it in a safe setting is important to me," Williams said.

State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), who authored the legislation, provided KVUE with the following statement regarding the the lawsuit:

"Having fought against sexually explicit content in schools for the past 18 months, I fully recognize the far left will do anything to maintain their ability to sexualize or children. We anticipated a suit such as this from the beginning and crafted the READER act based on longstanding Supreme Court precedent across multiple cases. To Texas parents and taxpayers who have fought along our side, I say we are neither surprised nor unprepared. To those standing against Texas schoolchildren I simply say, bring it with everything you have because I don't want to hear any excuses when we put the final nail in the coffin of your woke agenda."

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the Texas Education Agency have until the beginning of January to create the guidelines for vendors, then those businesses will have four months to submit a list to the TEA or be barred from selling books to schools.

In our commitment to transparency, KVUE would like to point out the attorney for the plaintiffs in this case is Laura Prather, who also represents KVUE in various legal matters unrelated to this case.

