AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives initially passed a bill to reduce the penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana, but a day later, a leader said the bill is "dead in the Texas Senate."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted April 30 that House Bill 63 "is dead."

"I join with those House Republicans who oppose this step toward legalization of marijuana," Patrick said.

This comes after the Texas House initially passed HB 63 with a vote of 98-43 on April 29.

RELATED: Texas House votes to reduce penalties for marijuana possession

RELATED: Texas marijuana advocates call for lighter punishments for having a small amount of pot

Under current law, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor offense carrying a fine of up to $2,000, 180 days in jail, driver license suspension and a permanent criminal record.

The legislation that passed Monday would make possession of one ounce or less of marijuana a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. Officers cannot arrest a person in possession of marijuana unless they are also committing another offense that warrants arrest.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

After 3 hernia surgeries, 60-plus hospital visits, woman regrets surgical mesh

2019 ACL Fest lineup: Cardi B, Guns N' Roses, Kacey Musgraves to perform

Man dies after pin-in crash on US 290

Suspect dies after crash, stabbing near 360 Bridge, Austin police say