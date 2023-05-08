Bill to raise age to buy semi-automatic rifle moves forward

It now moves to the House Calendars Committee where it will be considered for a House floor vote.

AUSTIN, Texas — House Bill 2744, which would raise the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle, has passed the Texas House Select Committee on Community Safety.

The bill passed with a vote of 8 to 5 and comes after a Monday morning press conference with Uvalde families and Democrats wanting action on gun safety legislation.

“We can’t keep waiting for another tragedy for legislation on gun safety. Nothing can bring back the lives we’ve lost, but this will help to save lives in the future. We need to see this bill passed,” said State Sen. Gutierrez. “Semiautomatic rifles, weapons of war, are being used to hurt our children, families running errands, concertgoers, and grocery shoppers. If Texas Republicans aren’t going to vote to help protect our families, then they better step out of our way.”

BREAKING: House Bill 2744, which would change the legal gun purchasing age from 18 to 21, PASSES through the House Committee of Community Safety with an 8-5 vote. Two Republicans committee members sided with their Democratic colleagues. #txlege @KVUE Here is the moment: https://t.co/61L0GwoyXw pic.twitter.com/vH0l5RXSJg — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) May 8, 2023

With the Texas Legislature session conclusion on May 29, lawmakers have three weeks left to consider this bill.