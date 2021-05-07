Bill to allow Lost Creek neighborhood to leave Austin dies in Texas House

The southwest Austin neighborhood has been a part of Austin since 2015, but residents have complained about police coverage and the price of trash collection.

Democrats in the Texas Legislature have killed a bill that would have allowed the Lost Creek neighborhood of southwest Austin “secede” from the City of Austin by holding a disannexation election.

Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D-Austin) raised a point of order against the bill around 1:40 a.m. on Friday as SB 1499 came up for a vote.

Goodwin swooped in to raise the parliamentary challenge, pulling the microphone away from Rep. Ben Leman (R-Anderson), who was asking questions about the bill.

“I was in the middle of starting to speak when the microphone was ripped out of my face,” Leman asked the Legislature. “Is that allowed by the rules?”

House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) and parliamentarians ultimately upheld Goodwin’s point of order, which concluded SB 1499 could no longer be considered because it violated a House rule forbidding using “artificial means” to bracket a bill so it affects a precise area.

“I did what I had to do,” Goodwin wrote on Twitter. “The gentlemen were blocking me from the mic. I wasn't going to let that stop me from saying what I needed to say. Defeated a bad bill for the majority of my constituents.”

The bill, filed by Sen. Dawn Buckinham (R-Lakeway), was sent to the House last month after party-line approval in the Senate, with Republicans supporting the bill.

The southwest Austin neighborhood of high-priced homes has been a part of the City of Austin since 2015, but residents have complained about police and fire coverage, as well as the price of trash collection.

Another bill that passed the Senate but sank in the House, SB 659, would have allowed Lake Austin shoreline properties to disannex from the City of Austin, thus avoiding City property taxes.