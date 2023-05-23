Bill to allow low-cost prescription drug imports from Canada headed to Gov. Abbott's desk

If signed into law, House Bill 25 would allow Texas to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada, where some medications cost half of what they do in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that would allow Texas to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

House Bill 25, authored by State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock), would create the Texas Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program. The program would allow Texas to import low-cost medicine from Canada with "tight regulatory safeguards approved by the FDA," according to a press release from Talarico's office.

Talarico said if the bill is signed it law, it would save Texans an estimated 60% to 70% off medications like EpiPens, blood pressure medicine and cancer drugs. Talarico said six states have already passed similar legislation.

"Texans are choosing between their medications and their groceries – and many of them are choosing to go without their medications," Talarico said. "We took on Big Pharma and won. Now we’re one step closer to safe and affordable prescription drugs for all Texans."

The bill is headed to Abbott's desk, but it still needs to be signed by the governor to become law. If Abbott does sign it, it will go into effect on Sept. 1.