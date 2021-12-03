Abortion is Healthcare Act aims to repeal restrictions in Texas

Howard said her bill was filed with the support of Trust. Respect. Access. , a statewide abortion rights coalition. She said it comes as an offensive move at a time when advocates are often forced to be defensive.

“The right to an abortion is meaningless if it’s not accessible,” said Diana Gómez, advocacy manager at Progress Texas. “For decades, extreme anti-abortion politicians have created medically unnecessary barriers to abortion care, while ignoring the health needs of Texans. The Abortion is Healthcare Act would repeal those laws and expand access, stopping anti-abortion politicians in their tracks before they can inflict further harm on our communities. Abortion restrictions have a disproportionate impact on marginalized groups in Texas and across the country. While conservatives pat themselves on the back for pushing through legislation aimed at controlling our bodies, people of color, low-income Texans and immigrants pay the price. No one should face fear, stigma or unnecessary barriers when seeking out reproductive health care and deciding on how to plan their families. Political agendas should never control a person’s ability to receive medical care.”