Gov. Abbott recaps 88th Texas legislative session during fireside chat

The governor discussed the session at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott participated in a fireside chat to recap the 88th legislative session starting at noon on Friday.

The event was held at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) and was moderated by TPPF CEO Greg Sindelar.

The conversation comes after lawmakers had quite a busy regular session, including the House voting to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the passage of several controversial bills and, ultimately, Abbott calling a special session for lawmakers to address property tax relief and border security. That special session is still underway as of Friday morning.

Watch Abbott and Sindelar's conversation in full below:

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held his own post-session presentation and press conference at the TPPF. During that event, Patrick laid out how many bills passed from the Senate and the House and also discussed why certain bills didn't pass. You can view Patrick's full press conference below: