Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick to take oath of office at inauguration ceremony Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, Texas senators and state representatives took their oath of office as the 88th legislative session began. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be sworn in at the steps of the Texas State Capitol.

Crews set up the stage on Monday ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

The Texas Inaugural Committee said it will open the day with a prayer service at University Avenue Church of Christ. Abbott and Patrick will take the oath of office on the north steps of the Texas State Capitol at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be followed by A Taste of Texas and A Celebration of Texas at the Moody Theater in the evening.

Texas DPS said there will be an FAA Temporary Flight Restriction in place within a half-mile radius of the Texas State Capitol building during the swearing-in ceremony of Abbott and Patrick. During this time, no unmanned aircraft systems, including drones, are allowed within the Capitol’s airspace without a valid Special Governmental Airspace Waiver (SGI) from the FAA. The restrictions are in effect on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DPS said it expects large crowds in attendance, along with heavy traffic. Those attending are asked to arrive early to allow time for parking. Parking will be available at the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage, located at the corner of San Jacinto and 12th Street, on a first-come basis.