Gov. Greg Abbott to speak during 'Parent Empowerment Day' at Texas State Capitol

The governor has spent the past few months traveling around Texas to discuss "school choice," one of his main priorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday is "Parent Empowerment Day" at the Texas State Capitol, where education leaders, elected officials and parents are expected to discuss parental rights in children's education.

One of Abbott's main priorities of late has been "school choice," a term used to describe programs that give parents State money to send their kids to schools outside the public education system. The most common of these programs are school vouchers, or State-sponsored scholarships for private schools.

The governor has spent the past few months traveling around Texas to discuss school choice. His most recent stop before Tuesday's planned remarks was in Tyler, Texas, earlier this month.

"We can have it both ways. We can improve public education while at the very same time, empower our parents," Abbott said at his Tyler event on March 10.

The governor's plan would direct tax dollars to parents to help pay private school tuition. But opponents of the plan – including many educators – say it would hurt public schools by taking money away from them. Rural schools could be especially impacted, according to those against the plan.

Abbott is expected to deliver his remarks outside the Capitol at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The governor will also deliver remarks at a "Parent Empowerment Night" Tuesday evening at Cypress Christian School in Houston.