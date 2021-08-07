Gov. Abbott to join KVUE Monday to discuss special session

The Texas Legislature's special session started on July 8. Among the issues that lawmakers are expected to address are bail reform and "election integrity."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will join KVUE live on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss topics related to the special session, which could include bail reform, election reform, critical race theory, Article X and other issues.

The special session started on July 8, one day after Abbott released the agenda.

Here is a full list of the items on the special session agenda:

Legislation to reform the bail system in Texas.

Legislation to "strengthen the integrity of elections in Texas." The governor supported a group of bills in the regular session that he says will enhance "election integrity." But critics say the bills suppress voters.

Legislation that addresses the censorship of social media companies.

Legislation "providing appropriations to the Legislature and legislative agencies in Article X of the General Appropriations Act".

Legislation that requires schools to provide education to middle schoolers and high schoolers about dating violence, domestic violence and child abuse, "but that recognizes the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction."

Legislation identical to that of Senate Bill 29 in the regular session, which bars students from competing in UIL competitions designated for the sex opposite of the students' sex at birth.

Legislation that "prohibits people from providing abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service, strengthens the laws applicable to the reporting of abortions and abortion complication, and ensures that no abortion-inducing drugs are provided unless there is voluntary and informed consent."

Legislation "relating to a 'thirteenth check' or one-time supplemental payment of benefits under the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Legislation concerning critical race theory.

Legislation providing appropriations from additional available general revenue for property tax relief, enhanced protection of children in Texas' foster care system and to better safeguard the state from potential cybersecurity threats.

"The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America," Abbott said in a statement after calling the special session.

Democrats made it clear they are not fans of most of the topics on the special session call, but tensions ran on both sides. On the first day of the special session, lawmakers took a few swipes at each other on the House floor.

"[The governor has] given us an opportunity to kind of fix what he sees are problematic items within each bill as to where they can become law," Phelan said. "We left with some unfinished business. And that's why we're back here today. But that's not uncommon to come back and finish some priorities that members of the House and Senate left undone."

For a historic look at previous special sessions in Texas, click here.