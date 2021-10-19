White House officials denounce Texas transgender student-athlete bill

The bill requires transgender student-athletes to play on sports teams based on the sex assigned at or near their birth.

AUSTIN, Texas — Although House Bill 25 is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk to be signed, some White House officials have expressed disagreement with the transgender student-athlete bill.

The bill requires transgender student-athletes to play on sports teams based on the sex assigned at or near their birth. The bill does have an exception for girls who want to play a sport that doesn't have a girls' team, like football.

Matt Hill, a senior associate communications director with the White House, tweeted about the bill, saying, "Our message to young transgender people in Texas and across the country: these hateful bills are bullying disguised as legislation, and [President Joe Biden] and our administration will always keep fighting for the full equality LGBTQ+ folks deserve."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was also asked about the bill on Tuesday.

"I'll leave that to the Department of Justice to determine if they're going to challenge that but, again, our view – the president's view – is that transgender rights are human rights, whether for adults or for kids, and that continues to be our policy," Psaki said.

White House officials told the Dallas Morning News that the White House will be talking to stakeholders in Texas in the coming days and weeks.