Texas lawmakers hold hearings on 'essential caregiver,' trucking crashes bills

The Texas Legislative Session is starting to ramp up as committees hold hearings on bills.

AUSTIN, Texas — The members of the Texas Senate and House of Representatives were back in their respective chambers on Tuesday afternoon after being recessed for several days.

Lawmakers are still within the 60-day waiting period, where they can't bring bills to the floor for a vote unless they are related to Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency items, but committee hearings are ramping up.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in various committees discussed notable bills.

The House Committee on Business and Industry discussed House Bill 455, which aims to "ban the box," or prohibit employers from asking about criminal history on applications.

The House Committee on Human Services took up House Bill 892, which would let people living in nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and state-supported living centers designate one "essential caregiver," and the facilities would not be able to stop that caregiver from visiting their loved one.

The House Committee on Public Education discussed House Bill 434, which would allow students to take a "career & tech" course in lieu of a fine arts course, and House Bill 547 to give homeschooled students access to UIL activities programs.

The House Committee on Insurance took up House Bill 113, which would regulate “Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing.”

In the House Committee on Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, lawmakers discussed a controversial bill. Among other things, House Bill 19 will change civil lawsuits against trucking and commercial companies after a crash, making it a two-step process, and it would require court to dismiss suits against a truck driver if the injury or death of another person was caused while the driver was carrying out the duties of their job. It also reforms the responsibility of commercial companies in these crashes.

Critics of the bill say the language would have other implications and would increase auto and health insurance rates for Texans. The bill has so much backlash that there is a petition to try and stop it from becoming law.

The bills were left pending, which means the committees will have to meet again and vote on whether to send the bills to the House floor for a vote.