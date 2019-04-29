AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House has passed a bill to reduce the penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The bill, HB 63, passed 98-43 on Monday evening. It will need one more vote before being sent to the Senate.

HB 63 was introduced by Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso. His original bill aimed to decriminalize possession of an ounce or less of pot, making it a civil offense that will get you a $250 fine.

The legislation that passed on Monday was an amended version of that bill, making possession of an ounce or less of marijuana a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500, but with no arrest or jail time.

RELATED: Texas marijuana advocates call for lighter punishments for having a small amount of pot

The bill also offers a pathway to remove those charges from criminal records.

Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy said HB 63 had bipartisan support.

“In spite of the bill not delivering everything we wanted, it would do a lot of good by preserving valuable public safety resources and keeping a marijuana charge from derailing a person's life,” said director Heather Fazio.

“Strong bipartisan support for HB 63 shows us that times have changed in Texas.”

Moody said how the state was currently handling marijuana cases was not working.

“If this is what we can do then this is what we must do,” he said.

“We can't keep spending three quarters of $1 million on this every year. We can't keep hauling 75,000 Texans to jail every year. We can't keep distracting police and prosecutors from crimes we should genuinely be afraid of with a crime that at worst we're mad about.”

RELATED: Texas law enforcement members speak against marijuana at the Capitol

Moody said this bill does not go as far as he would like it to, but Governor Greg Abbott has publicly supported this legislation and he does not want to sacrifice the good for the perfect.

Under current law, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is classified as a Class B misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $2,000, 180 days’ jail, driver license suspension and a permanent criminal record.

HB 63 would allow those charged to keep their driver license, but with a catch. A separate resolution will have to be passed telling the federal government Texas opposes them withholding transportation dollars because the state changed its law.

More than 20 states have eliminated jail time for marijuana possession.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rain chances increase for the first stretch of May

Woman arrested after calling 911 asking how to kill her boyfriend

John Singleton, 'Boyz N the Hood' director, dies at 51

Man arrested after allegedly robbing friend at Applebee’s, shooting him