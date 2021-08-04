'I want others to have the same hope' | Push to pass Texas House bill to expand medical cannabis access

If passed, House Bill 1535 would expand the medical conditions and patients who qualify for low-THC medical cannabis prescriptions, among other things.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's legislation on the table that would expand medical cannabis access to more patients in Texas.

If passed, Texas House Bill 1535 would expand the medical conditions and patients who qualify for low-THC medical cannabis prescriptions, among other things.

"I have no interest in using this plant for recreational uses," said Julia Patterson. "Throughout my entire medical journey, I only wanted the opportunity of a normal life. And now that I have that, now that I am seizure-free, I want others to have the same hope. I want them to be able to chase hope and have the opportunity to try CBD oil as a valid medication."

Patterson said she has seizures, and before using CBD oil she would get 200 every day, lasting for 15-30 seconds each.

"I used the oil because nothing else worked," Patterson said. "I was put on dozens of medications. I had multiple medical implants, brain surgery and was on the ketogenic diet for five years and nothing worked. I tried every conventional means of curing my intractable epilepsy possible. And CBD oil has been the only cure for me."

Mike Thompson, a four-time cancer survivor, spoke in front of legislators on behalf of the bill on Tuesday.

"Cancer patients have no desire to feel high. We just want to feel normal, and we want relief," said Thompson. "And, right now, opioids are pretty much the only pain remedy that we can have for pain, certainly for chronic pain."

There was a hearing on HB 1535 on Tuesday morning.