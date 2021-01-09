Texas' heartbeat bill, SB 8, has raised a lot of questions. Here are the answers to your most-asked questions

The passage of SB 8 and the Supreme Court's ruling has raised many questions. We answered some of the most commonly asked questions about SB 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Senate Bill 8 -- otherwise known as the "Heartbeat Bill" -- took effect at midnight. The bill is the most intense restriction on abortion rights and access since the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country.

And almost 24 hours after it took effect, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against putting the law on hold. Texas is the only state to outlaw abortions after six weeks. At least 12 other states have passed similar legislation, but none of that legislation has taken effect due to legal challenges.

The passage of SB 8 and the Supreme Court's ruling has raised many questions, which we will explain below:

What is the heartbeat bill in Texas?

To briefly lay out the new law, SB 8 or the Texas Heartbeat Act, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at six weeks gestation and before most women know they are pregnant.

The bill also allows anyone to sue a Texas doctor who performs or has an intent to perform an abortion and recover at least $10,000 if the lawsuit is successful.

When does the heartbeat bill go into effect in Texas?

SB 8 went into effect at midnight on Sept. 1, 2021.

Who passed the heartbeat bill in Texas?

SB 8 was passed in the 87th Texas Legislative session. The bill passed in the Texas Senate in March, then was sent to the Texas House. The House passed the bill in early May and it was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Gov. Abbott signed the bill on May 19, with the bill set to go into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

When does a baby have a heartbeat?

A fetal heartbeat can typically be detected at six weeks gestation. Most women are not aware of their pregnancy by this point, however.

Does the heartbeat bill have exceptions?

The bill does not make an exception for survivors of rape or incest who become pregnant as a result of the crime against them. It only allows an exception for a medical emergency when mother’s life is in danger.