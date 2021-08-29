Texas abortion bill takes effect today. Here's what that means

Senate Bill 8 went into effect at midnight on Aug. 31, banning virtually all abortions in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Senate Bill 8 - otherwise known as the "Heartbeat Bill" - took effect at midnight. If allowed to remain on the books, the bill will be the most intense restriction on abortion rights and access since the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country.

SB 8 outlaws all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around six weeks. The restrictions from SB 8 ban virtually all abortions and essentially ends abortion access in Texas. Most women discover they are pregnant between weeks four and seven of the pregnancy.

Instead of the state government, private citizens are tasked with enforcing the new restrictions and could be entitled to at least $10,000 if they win in court.

Citizens cannot sue the woman who had an abortion; instead, they can sue anyone who performs an abortion or "aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion." Those who count as "abettors" could range from someone who provided money for an abortion, insurance providers or even someone who gave a patient a ride to the clinic. Essentially, anyone who assisted in the process can be sued, according to Caroline Mala Corbin, a professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law.

“This is so unusual; I would even say bizarre,” Corbin said. “What Texas has done here is forbidden state actors from enforcing the law. And instead is saying only private citizens can enforce the law. And not only private people, but any private person. The language actually says any person can bring a suit under this. That means it doesn't have to be someone connected to the clinic, or the woman seeking to end her pregnancy, doesn't have to be someone in Texas. It can literally be any person.”

So far, the unique way SB 8 is enforced prevents successful legal challenges to the bill. It is hard to know who to sue, since opponents cannot sue the state government for enforcing the bill.

Abortion advocates and providers requested to put the bill on hold, but the Supreme Court has so far ignored the emergency appeal. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request to block the law as well.

Abortion providers and rights advocates said the law would prohibit 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close. In fear of new lawsuits and high fines, many abortion providers in Texas, including Planned Parenthood, have stopped scheduling abortions more than six weeks out.

In lieu of access to safe abortions, abortion providers and health experts are worried women will instead to turn to potentially dangerous ways to end a pregnancy.

As the 'Heartbeat Bill' goes into effect, other states could be inspired to write and pass similar laws restriction access to abortions across the nation.