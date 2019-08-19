AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published Aug. 18.

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a new Texas secretary of state.

Ruth Ruggero Hughs, chair of the Advisory Council on Cultural Affairs and the Texas Workforce Commission, will soon be the state's secretary of state, a press release from Abbott's office announced Aug. 19.

As the Texas secretary of state, Hughs will take on the role of chief election officer for Texas, assisting county election officials. She will also be responsible for ensuring that election laws are being interpreted and applied uniformly throughout the state.

As secretary of state, Hughs will serve as senior advisor and liaison when it comes to border issues. She will also serve as chief international protocol officer for Texas.

Abbott referred to Hughs as a proven leader and said that she has done well at the Texas Workforce Commission, where she has been chair since August 2018.

"She has built strong relationships with the business community throughout Texas and has helped lead the way in developing the best workforce in the nation," said Gov. Abbott.

Hughs is a member of the Star Bar of Texas and the New Jersey State Bar.

She received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Camden School of Law.

