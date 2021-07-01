Texas GOP removes Sergeant-at-Arms for endorsing violence at the Capitol

"Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation's capital."

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas GOP has removed Walter West as Sergeant-at-Arms for the party after he endorsed violence by mobs at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

As Congress convened on Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College votes won by President-elect Joe Biden, a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, marching through the building and forcing a halt of congressional deliberations over the challenges to Biden's victory.

As the events unfolded, West made a post on social media, writing, “You Accepted ANTIFA burning down your cities… Now Deal with them taking back OUR HOUSE.”

After West’s comments, the party released a statement, saying he has been removed from his position.

“The Republican Party of Texas in no way endorses Walter West’s statement about the lawlessness occurring at the Capitol Building,” it said. “He will be removed as Sergeant-at-Arms for the Party.”

The party also condemned the actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

“Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation's capital and those at the Capitol Building. The Texas GOP has always been on the side of law and order and will remain so.”

Walter West has been removed as sergeant-at-arms over this post, @TexasGOP announces https://t.co/NL56oduAJ7 pic.twitter.com/73ajMzf7ap — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) January 6, 2021

Texas lawmakers from both political parties strongly condemned the violence and actions of those looking to stop the vote count on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office released the following statement:

“Peaceful protest is a core tenet of the United States Constitution; violence and mayhem are not. The violence and mayhem must stop. America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the United States Capitol must be heeded.”