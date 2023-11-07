Texas first lady, secretary of state promote economic relationships in Europe

Jane Nelson and Cecilia Abbott visited with Porsche and Mercedes-Benz officials in an effort to foster future growth in the Lone Star State.

STUTTGART, Germany — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott made their first stop on a European trip to try and strengthen international relationships.

The first lady and secretary of state met with executives in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday. They visited with Porsche and Mercedes-Benz officials in an effort to foster future growth in the Lone Star State.

State leaders also met with the minister of economic affairs, labor and tourism to discuss strengths of both the German and Texas economies.

Both places serve as automotive and advanced manufacturing industry powerhouses.

The secretary and first lady will also make stops in the United Kingdom and France.