Texas Democratic Party calling on Republican leaders to sign Texas First Pledge

The party announced the pledge after Gov. Abbott asked Texans to sign his pledge, which opposes defunding efforts against police.

AUSTIN, Texas — In response to Gov. Greg Abbott asking Texans to sign the Texas Backs the Blue pledge in support of law enforcement budgets, the Texas Democratic Party is asking Republican leaders and voters to sign its Texas First Pledge.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Abbott and other state leaders signed his pledge, which opposes any defunding efforts of local police.

"Defunding our police departments would invite crime into our communities and put people in danger. That is why I pledge to support any measure that discourages or stops efforts to defund police departments in Texas," the pledge reads.

A spokesperson with the Texas Democratic Party called the press conference an attempt to "distract away from [Abbott's] failed coronavirus response."

More than 645,000 people in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 13,000 people have died from it, according to state data.

"Texans are fed up with bootlicker politicians and demand leaders who dare to fight for our Texas values. It is time that our leaders show Texans that they have their backs," according to a party spokesperson.

The Texas First Pledge is asking Texans to defend:

"the millions of Texans with pre-existing conditions and condemn the lawsuit that would rip health care away during a pandemic"

"our public health by following the recommendations of medical experts and scientists when it comes to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic"

"regular Texans’ ability to recover from the pandemic by focusing relief on small businesses and supporting expanded unemployment relief"

"Texas children’s right to a safe, quality education"

"the brave Americans who served in our armed forces by condemning anyone who calls them 'suckers' and 'losers'

"the safety and security of our communities by condemning those who spread racism, violence and fear"

You can learn more about the pledge here.