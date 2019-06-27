AUSTIN, Texas — It was a packed room at the official Austin watch party for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

The watch party – organized by the Texas Democratic Party and the Travis County Democratic Party – was held at The North Door, a music venue in East Austin.

People came to the watch party to watch and listen to what the first 10 out of 20 candidates who qualified to debate had to offer.

And despite having two Texans on stage, the audience kept an open mind.

Wednesday night's debate was full of hot topics like healthcare, women's rights, student debt and climate change.

Immigration, another hot topic, had both Texans – former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro – squaring off.

Manny Garcia, the executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, told KVUE the passion in these debates is not about personal fights; it's about Democrats finding solutions.

"We understand what families are going through. We understand the fear that people are living with right now, and we're rising above any individual fighting with an individual. We're making sure we're providing solutions for this country, and I think that's what voters want to hear," Garcia said.

Perhaps one of the most popular candidates of the night, according to audience reaction at the watch party, was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The crowd seemed to agree with her – and cheer for her – almost every time she spoke.

Texas State Rep. Celia Israel told KVUE that's exactly what these debates are about.

"It's time for the rest of the country to say, 'Wow, that guy has some chops. That woman had a lot of really cool things to say.' The Democrats are a policy-driven party. We want to get things done," Rep. Israel said.

The second debate with the 10 other qualified candidates – including former vice president Joe Biden – happens on Thursday night.

A watch party for Thursday night's debate will also be held at The North Door.

