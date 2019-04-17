KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The district attorney of Kleberg and Kenedy counties hopes a new bill will prevent some people from legally carrying weapons while on probation.

According to John Hubert, a bill being introduced by state Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. would change current laws that allow people convicted of aggravated crimes to continue to carry firearms legally.

"This is only for the extremely aggravated offenses of, again, child sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and quite honestly it's reasonably related to keeping firearms away from dangerous people," Hubert said.

If approved, Hubert said the bill could help prevent those people from continuing to commit aggravated offenses.