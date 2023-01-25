Gov. Abbott to hold signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

The governor signed House Bill 3399 in 2021, authorizing TxDOT to provide road services on federal military property.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA).

In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the agreement provides a pathway to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects, as well as purchase bulk materials, through a decade-long state-federal partnership.

This is the nation's first ever S-IGSA between a state and the U.S. military, according to the governor's office.

Abbott will be joined at the signing by Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations; Robert Moriarty, deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Air Force for Installations; Gregory Smith, chief of staff captain for Navy Region Southeast; TxDOT Chairman Bruce Bugg; and TxDIOT Executive Director Marc Williams

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Governor's Public Reception Room inside the Texas State Capitol.